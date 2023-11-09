Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: rainy periods and cooler temperatures expected into Friday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Clouds will continue to build in across the area today ahead of an approaching cold front to the northwest. This front could usher is a few stray or isolated showers, but most of us will likely remain dry for this afternoon. Temperatures will top out above normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Radar coverage across central Mississippi is expected to gradually increase during the overnight hours as this front brings in much-needed rain.

FRIDAY: Have your rain gear ready for Friday! On and off scattered showers will be around throughout the day, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as the front passes through. Expect highs to only reach the upper 50s to middle 60s. We may see the rain let up by the end of the day, but still be prepared for the chance of showers for those heading out to Friday night football games.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This front will eventually become stationary to our south over the weekend. This will keep the potential for occasional/passing showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also stay on the cooler side in the 60s all weekend long. Depending on how close this boundary stays to the region, we could also see this unsettled weather pattern continue into next week.

