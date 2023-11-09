Promote Your Business
Dr. Hank Bounds says he is not a candidate or finalist for JSU President

Bounds is currently one of the owners and Vice President of an education group based in Ridgeland
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT obtained new information on the search for the next leader of Jackson State University.

There has been much speculation - spreading like wildfire on social media - that the next President of JSU would be Dr. Hank Bounds.

It is not true, 3 On Your Side learned.

Bounds is the former president of the University of Nebraska and served as Mississippi’s superintendent of education and commissioner of Institutions of Higher Learning from 2009 through 2015.

We talked with Dr. Bounds Wednesday by phone and he says he is not a candidate for the job or a finalist.

Dr. Bounds is currently an owner and Vice President of an education group based in Ridgeland.

