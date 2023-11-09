Promote Your Business
Kenya’s Forever Creations demonstrates how to make signs for parties and events

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kenya Cummings with Kenya’s Forever Creations joined Studio 3 to demonstrate how easy it is to make signs for parties and events.

She demonstrated a budget-friendly way to make a sign for a wedding. You can also make signs for birthdays, corporate events, graduation parties, etc.

