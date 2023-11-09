Promote Your Business
‘Concerned citizen’ drives shooting victim to nearest Jackson police station

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot at a West Capitol Street gas station Thursday afternoon.

Precinct 2 Police Captain Julian Lonie said the ordeal began around 1:30 p.m. at Eagle Stop on West Capitol Street near Ellis Avenue.

The victim, who has not been identified, is recovering from his injuries after a “concerned citizen” drove the injured man to the nearest police station, in the shopping center of Westland Plaza.

Before the “concerned citizen” could pull into the plaza, the individual managed to flag down a policeman.

A portion of Ellis Avenue had to be shut down but has since reopened.

The accused shooter, who has not been identified, is believed to have left the scene in a white Infiniti.

