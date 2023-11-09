Chest Fever to perform in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band Chest Fever is performing at Duling Hall on Friday night.

As soon as the band got off the plane, they came to WLBT and appeared on Studio 3.

They discussed music and how much they love performing in Jackson.

