Brandon names new police chief days after last one fired

By Howard Ballou
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon mayor Butch Lee and city aldermen have named a new police chief.

Joseph French was tapped to replace Chief Wayne Dearman in a special meeting Wednesday. Dearman was fired Monday after serving for 13 months.

It is still not known why he was fired.

Mayor Butch Lee says French will be sworn in during the November 20 board meeting.

