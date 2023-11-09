Brandon names new police chief days after last one fired

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon mayor Butch Lee and city aldermen have named a new police chief.

Joseph French was tapped to replace Chief Wayne Dearman in a special meeting Wednesday. Dearman was fired Monday after serving for 13 months.

It is still not known why he was fired.

Mayor Butch Lee says French will be sworn in during the November 20 board meeting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.