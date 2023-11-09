Attorney General files motion to set execution date for Willie Jerome Manning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is calling on the state’s high court to set a new execution date in the case of a man found guilty of killing two Mississippi State University students.

On Thursday, Fitch’s office filed a motion in the Mississippi Supreme Court, saying that Manning’s request for additional relief in the case should not be an impediment to setting and moving forward with an execution.

She is urging that the execution be set in a manner “consistent with Mississippi Code” either within 24 hours or within 30 days of the denial of Manning’s last filing.

“Manning’s pending motion is a blatant attempt to delay his lawful execution,” the motion stated. “If a death row inmate... could create an impediment to setting an execution date simply by filing another successive PCR motion, the state could never carry out lawful death sentences.”

A PCR is a motion for post-conviction relief.

Manning was sentenced to death in 1994 for the murders of two MSU students, Jon Steckler and Tiffany Miller. Both students were from Madison County.

The Office of Capital Post-Conviction Council argues that there is no DNA evidence tying Manning to the murders and that he had already been cleared of two other homicides.

In September, attorneys for Manning filed a motion arguing several witnesses who testified against him had been coerced into doing so and that new scientific developments raised questions about the reliability of the hair and firearm analyses used to convict him.

The petition was submitted days before the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from the defendant to have evidence in his case tested at a specialized laboratory.

For her part, Fitch argues that Manning’s evidence has been tested numerous times, including back in 2013 when the court stayed his execution so that he could pursue DNA and fingerprint analyses in the trial court.

“The completion of that testing and the United States Supreme Court’s denial of certiorari review necessarily means that Manning’s state and federal remedies are exhausted once again,” her office wrote. “If the court denies the state’s motion and permits Manning to proceed in a third round of PCR, then nothing would stop him - or any death row inmate - from perpetually filing successive PCR motions.”

