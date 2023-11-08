Two arrested after police chase results in crash in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One woman from North Carolina and a male accomplice have been arrested after a police chase involving multiple agencies resulted in a wreck.

According to Vicksburg Police, the police department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a police pursuit of a wanted woman from Greenville, North Carolina, through the Kings Community in Vicksburg around 11:18 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the chase, the vehicle, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Impala, wrecked at a dead end of Haining Road. The woman and man fled on foot.

The wanted woman, 23-year-old Nyshia Daniels, was later taken into custody on the North Carolina Warrants.

The man, who has not been identified, was on the run before being arrested later Thursday evening.

