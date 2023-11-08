Things To Know Wednesday, November 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in Flowood, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Reeves won a second term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has won a second term. He defeated Democrat Brandon Presley on Tuesday. Republicans have held the governorship for the past 20 years in Mississippi. The governor gave a victory speech Tuesday night following a concession speech from Presley. Reeves told voters that Mississippi has momentum with job creation and improvements in public education. The race was viewed as “surprisingly competitive,” with an October poll from the Democratic Governors Association showing Presley only one point behind Reeves. In a final push for Reeves, Former President Donald Trump released a one-minute video at the beginning of November urging Mississippians to re-elect the Republican governor while painting Presley as Joe Biden’s candidate.

2. LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023

FILE - A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. On Tuesday, Mississippi voters will head back to the polls to resolve a handful of state legislative contests from the August 8 primaries where no candidate reached the vote majority needed to advance to November 7 general election. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi’s General Election Day was Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The November 7 ballot featured statewide, state district, county, and county district offices. [Click here for all election results]

3. Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job

Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job (WLBT)

After 13 months on the job, the city of Brandon’s police chief has been terminated. According to a Facebook post-Tuesday morning, Wayne Dearman said the decision to fire him was made during an executive session at Monday night’s board meeting. The decision was made by Brandon’s mayor Butch Lee and its Board of Aldermen. “I hope that my successor, the next police chief, will find success in leading the department and bringing it on par with our surrounding agencies,” Dearman wrote.

