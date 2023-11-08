Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Murder-suicide inside Eagle Lake mobile home under investigation

The sheriff said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was...
The sheriff said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was concerned about a relative staying in the home and a possible suicide threat.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide in the Eagle Lake community, northwest of Vicksburg.

After receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived at a Caravane Circle mobile home and discovered two dead bodies inside, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Identities were not released, but investigators say they believe a man shot and killed a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The couple lived together inside the rental property.

Pace said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was concerned about a relative staying in the home and a possible suicide threat.

No other details were released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling
Brittney Phillips and Hope Bishop
Investigators arrest two women in separate Rankin County cases
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old Jackson woman
Council President Aaron Banks at a previous meeting.
Council, mayor could be gearing up for fight over city vehicles
Things To Know Wednesday, November 8
Things To Know Wednesday, November 8