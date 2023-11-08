Murder-suicide inside Eagle Lake mobile home under investigation

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide in the Eagle Lake community, northwest of Vicksburg.

After receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived at a Caravane Circle mobile home and discovered two dead bodies inside, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Identities were not released, but investigators say they believe a man shot and killed a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The couple lived together inside the rental property.

Pace said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was concerned about a relative staying in the home and a possible suicide threat.

No other details were released.

