Murder-suicide inside Eagle Lake mobile home under investigation
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide in the Eagle Lake community, northwest of Vicksburg.
After receiving a 911 call around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived at a Caravane Circle mobile home and discovered two dead bodies inside, Sheriff Martin Pace said.
Identities were not released, but investigators say they believe a man shot and killed a woman and then turned the gun on himself. The couple lived together inside the rental property.
Pace said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was concerned about a relative staying in the home and a possible suicide threat.
No other details were released.
