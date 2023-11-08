Promote Your Business
Memphis firefighters rescue dog from accidental apartment fire

Fire at Creekside Apartments, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Fire at Creekside Apartments, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023(Memphis Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Whitehaven where they rescued a dog trapped inside Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the blaze at Creekside Apartments at 12:16 p.m.

No residents were inside when firefighters arrived to find a unit with heavy smoke billowing outside. Firefighters say the blaze was caused by food that was left burning on a stove.

The fire was brought under control in just 16 minutes, and amazingly, no one was injured, including a tenant’s dog that was trapped inside.

Firefighters say four units in total were damaged by fire and smoke.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

