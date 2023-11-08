Madison County Schools superintendent to retire at end of school year

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The superintendent for Madison County Schools has announced that she is set to retire.

According to Madison County Schools, Superintendent Charlotte Seals will retire at the end of the school year after a 36-year career in education.

“Serving the children of Madison County has been my life’s work, and my greatest professional honor is serving as your superintendent,” the Facebook post read. “Our students, faculty, and staff administrators, parents, and community are second to none. Our district and our people truly are the Mark of Excellence.”

“After much reflection and prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of this school year,” the release continued. “Once a new superintendent is named, I look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition.”

Seals has been the superintendent for over five years.

It is unclear when and who Madison County Schools will name its next superintendent.

