Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Madison County Schools superintendent to retire at end of school year

Madison County superintendent to retire at end of school year
Madison County superintendent to retire at end of school year
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The superintendent for Madison County Schools has announced that she is set to retire.

According to Madison County Schools, Superintendent Charlotte Seals will retire at the end of the school year after a 36-year career in education.

“Serving the children of Madison County has been my life’s work, and my greatest professional honor is serving as your superintendent,” the Facebook post read. “Our students, faculty, and staff administrators, parents, and community are second to none. Our district and our people truly are the Mark of Excellence.”

“After much reflection and prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of this school year,” the release continued. “Once a new superintendent is named, I look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition.”

Seals has been the superintendent for over five years.

It is unclear when and who Madison County Schools will name its next superintendent.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling
Brittney Phillips and Hope Bishop
Investigators arrest two women in separate Rankin County cases
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

Latest News

One arrested, one wanted after police chase results in crash in Vicksburg
WLBT at 4p
Voters still in line at Wildwood precinct Tuesday night.
Group says judge didn’t follow law in ordering Hinds Co. polling places to close by 9 p.m.
Driver, passenger escape bus fire near I-55 and Beasley Road
Driver, passenger escape bus fire near I-55 and Beasley Road