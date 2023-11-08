Promote Your Business
Justice Dept. launches investigation into City of Lexington, police department

The investigation will focus on the police department’s use of force and its stops, searches, and arrests.(Action News 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the City of Lexington, Mississippi, and the Lexington Police Department (LPD).

The investigation will seek to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution and federal law.

The investigation will focus on the police department’s use of force and its stops, searches, and arrests.

It will assess whether those activities are reasonable and non-discriminatory and respect the right to engage in speech and conduct protected by the First Amendment.

The investigation will include a comprehensive review of LPD policies, training, and supervision, practices for the collection of fines and fees, and systems of accountability.

“No city, no town, and no law enforcement agency is too large or too small to evade our enforcement of the constitutional rights every American enjoys,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The Justice Department said Lexington officials have pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

As part of this investigation, the Justice Department will conduct outreach to community groups and members of the public to learn about their experiences with LPD.

