Hub City Panda Express celebrates life of co-worker killed in October shooting

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Employees at the Hattiesburg Panda Express celebrated the life of coworker Jade Rhodes after she was killed in a shooting last month.

Rhodes’ co-workers and employers wore green in her honor, and the restaurant made a donation to help her family with food expenses. The family said it was a “sweet gesture” that really reflected Rhodes’ life.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the October 29 shooting at Club One95 that led to Rhodes’ death. So far, they’ve arrested four people and issued a warrant for a fifth person, Cedric Wheeler.

Investigators believe Rhodes was an innocent bystander trying to flee the shooting.

