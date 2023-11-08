Group says judge didn’t follow law in ordering Hinds Co. polling places to close by 9 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A voting rights group is claiming a special appointed judge failed to follow state law in ordering certain polling locations in Hinds County to close by 9 p.m. on Election Day.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Votes a notice of appeal of Judge Jess Dickinson’s ruling that four precincts that ran out of ballots multiple times on Tuesday had to close by 9 o’clock, regardless of whether all voters had cast ballots.

Mississippi Votes argue that Dickinson’s ruling didn’t provide the relief requested, nor did it follow state statute, “which at minimum requires polls to stay open for however long is necessary, including past 9 p.m., for voters in at 7 p.m. to cast a ballot.”

“We are deeply concerned about the issues that occurred during yesterday’s elections in Hinds County. These issues deter eligible voters from participating in the democratic process and undermine the integrity of the election itself,” Mississippi Votes Executive Director Arekia Bennett-Scott said in a statement. “We will keep working diligently to improve the voting process in our state and promote a culture of civic engagement to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Precincts across Hinds County reported polling problems throughout Tuesday, with some polling places running out of ballots less than two hours after polls opened. Four locations, in particular, ran out of ballots on multiple occasions.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Mississippi Votes filed a suit in Hinds County Circuit Court asking for the precincts at Byram City Hall, Northside Baptist Church, Raymond United Methodist Church, and Wildwood Baptist Church to remain open until 9 to accommodate voters as a result.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed Senior Status Judge Jess Dickinson to preside over the case. Dickinson denied the request but said those locations could remain open until 9 p.m. to allow anyone in line before 7 p.m. to be able to vote.

Mississippi Votes filed a motion for reconsideration, saying the Hinds County Chancery Court had already ordered all polling locations in the county to remain open until 8 p.m., telling the judge that several precincts were still having issues late in the afternoon.

Dickinson denied the request, saying, “The only difference between what the plaintiffs request[ed] and what this court ordered is where the voters... will be from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. If those voters choose to remain in line at their respective precincts - as the statute allows them to do - they will be allowed to vote.”

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Republican Party is appealing a ruling handed down by Chancery Judge Dewayne Pickett ordering polling places to remain open until 8 p.m.

The GOP asked the court to vacate that decision, or modify it to require ballots of all voters not in line by 8 p.m. to be “segregated and not counted with ballots of voters in line prior to 7 p.m.”

