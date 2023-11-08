Foggy Mornings and Warm Days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog is back in the picture this morning as far north as the Jackson metro. Keep this in mind as you get ready to head out the door and take it slow on the roads!

Today will be another warm day with breezy conditions and lots of sunshine. Highs this afternoon will reach into the low to mid 80s again, and we will only cool to the 60s overnight. Thursday afternoon will start to bring changes from the front we’ve been expecting with more clouds and increasing chances for showers.

Overnight Thursday night and throughout the day Friday will be our best chance for widespread, heavy rainfall. However, more chances still exist into the weekend too. At this time, totals look to be from half an inch in areas north of I-20 to an inch in areas south of I-20! Temperatures behind this front will fall to the mid and upper 60s.

As we start the next week things will dry up a little bit but stay seasonable. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. Chances for rain might be reintroduced by the middle or end of next week, but we will have your First Alert on that as we get closer to that time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.