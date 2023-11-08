First Alert Forecast: trending cooler by late week with better chances for rain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another warm, dry afternoon is in store as high pressure holds strong across the region, for now. Southerly winds will help boost temperatures up to the lower and middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be on the warmer side during the overnight period as clouds begin to increase west ahead of our next weathermaker. Expect lows to bottom out in the lower to middle 60s. Areas of fog could also develop later tonight, which could have an impact on your morning commute.

THURSDAY: A mostly cloudy sky will hang overhead on Thursday as an incoming cold front starts to move in. This could bring in a few spotty showers to the NW part of central Mississippi tomorrow, but most spots will likely remain dry. Temperatures are forecast to stay above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Better chances for rain will begin to emerge into tomorrow night/Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Make sure to have your rain gear ready and on standby for Friday. The potential for scattered showers will exist for much of the day as a cold front drops southward across the area. We will also see cooler temperatures with this front with highs generally in the 60s to end of the work week. This front is expected to become stationary just to the south by the weekend. This will keep an opportunity for passing showers in the forecast during this time. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side as well in the 60s to near 70-degrees.

