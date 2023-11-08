Promote Your Business
Driver, passenger escape bus fire near I-55 and Beasley Road

Driver, passenger escape bus fire near I-55 and Beasley Road
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people escaped a bus fire in Jackson before Noon Wednesday.

A thick plume of smoke hovering over the charred bus temporarily slowed traffic in the area, but the area has since been cleared.

As the bus driver approached a traffic light near the intersection of I-55 and Beasley Road, the Jackson Fire Department says he saw smoke coming from the engine. That’s when a passerby pulled alongside the bus to alert the driver of a fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the driver and only passenger immediately got off the bus and called for help. No was was injured.

Before firefighters arrived, drought conditions caused the fire to quickly spread to a nearby grassy area off the highway.

Director of Planning and Zoning for the city of Jackson, Chloe Dotson, says the bus is owned by Transdev, a third-party public transport company that works for the city and is responsible for the upkeep of its vehicles.

