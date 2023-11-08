Dozens of student-athletes sign to play at collegiate level

Promote Your Business
By Patrick Johnstone and Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of student-athletes across the metro signed to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Athletes who play the sports of baseball, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, cross country, track, and volleyball all signed their national letter of intent as a part of Nation Signing Day on Thursday.

A whopping 17 Brandon Bulldogs signed to play collegiate sports.

Three of the athletes signed to play for NCAA Division 1 schools, highlighted by the University of Mississippi, Louisiana State University, Auburn, and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Below is a list of all of the students who signed to play college sports representing Brandon High School, Jackson Prep, and Northwest Rankin:

Baseball

  • Konnor Griffin - Jackson Prep - LSU
  • Walker Hooks - Brandon High School - Ole Miss
  • Cameron Keyes - Brandon High School - Jones College
  • Xavier Myles - Brandon High School - Holmes CC
  • John Woods Hollwell - Jackson Prep - Hinds CC

Volleyball

  • Emily Davis - Brandon High School - Southern Miss
  • Kallie Johnson - Brandon High School - Jones College
  • Emma Livingston - Brandon High School - University of Memphis
  • Taylor Shane Parker - Brandon High School - East Texas Baptist University
  • Sophie Warren - Brandon High School - Pearl River CC

Boy’s Soccer

  • Preston Churchwell - Brandon High School - Pearl River CC
  • Hudson McIntyre - Brandon High School - Co-Lin CC
  • Ty Loftin - Brandon High School - Hinds CC
  • Jeison Ramos - Brandon High School - Hinds CC

Girl’s Soccer

  • Baileah Wilson - Brandon High School - Holmes CC
  • Rivers Gilreath - Brandon High School - Holmes CC
  • Jacie Rouse - Brandon High School - Holmes CC
  • McKenzie Conner - Brandon High School - Jones College
  • Jordan Robinson - Brandon High School - Jones College

Softball

  • Jolie Hays - NWR - Southern Miss
  • Chloe Miller - NWR - Southern Miss
  • Reese Collier - NWR - Coastal Carolina
  • Allie Loftin - NWR - Meridian CC
  • Madalyn Smith - NWR - Holmes CC
  • Kendal Moore - Jackson Prep - Delta State

Swimming

  • Warner Russ - Jackson Prep - Auburn

Cross Country and Track

  • Olivia Smith - Jackson Prep - Southern Miss

