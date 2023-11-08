Dozens of student-athletes sign to play at collegiate level

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of student-athletes across the metro signed to play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

Athletes who play the sports of baseball, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, cross country, track, and volleyball all signed their national letter of intent as a part of Nation Signing Day on Thursday.

A whopping 17 Brandon Bulldogs signed to play collegiate sports.

Three of the athletes signed to play for NCAA Division 1 schools, highlighted by the University of Mississippi, Louisiana State University, Auburn, and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Below is a list of all of the students who signed to play college sports representing Brandon High School, Jackson Prep, and Northwest Rankin:

Baseball

Konnor Griffin - Jackson Prep - LSU

Walker Hooks - Brandon High School - Ole Miss

Cameron Keyes - Brandon High School - Jones College

Xavier Myles - Brandon High School - Holmes CC

John Woods Hollwell - Jackson Prep - Hinds CC

Volleyball

Emily Davis - Brandon High School - Southern Miss

Kallie Johnson - Brandon High School - Jones College

Emma Livingston - Brandon High School - University of Memphis

Taylor Shane Parker - Brandon High School - East Texas Baptist University

Sophie Warren - Brandon High School - Pearl River CC

Boy’s Soccer

Preston Churchwell - Brandon High School - Pearl River CC

Hudson McIntyre - Brandon High School - Co-Lin CC

Ty Loftin - Brandon High School - Hinds CC

Jeison Ramos - Brandon High School - Hinds CC

Girl’s Soccer

Baileah Wilson - Brandon High School - Holmes CC

Rivers Gilreath - Brandon High School - Holmes CC

Jacie Rouse - Brandon High School - Holmes CC

McKenzie Conner - Brandon High School - Jones College

Jordan Robinson - Brandon High School - Jones College

Softball

Jolie Hays - NWR - Southern Miss

Chloe Miller - NWR - Southern Miss

Reese Collier - NWR - Coastal Carolina

Allie Loftin - NWR - Meridian CC

Madalyn Smith - NWR - Holmes CC

Kendal Moore - Jackson Prep - Delta State

Swimming

Warner Russ - Jackson Prep - Auburn

Cross Country and Track

Olivia Smith - Jackson Prep - Southern Miss

