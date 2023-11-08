Promote Your Business
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who died on Monday in a fatal crash in Covington County has been identified.

Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila identified the deceased as 40-year-old Justin Dale Pierce of Collins.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 49 around 3 p.m.

MHP said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Pierce was traveling south on US-49 when it collided with a 2007 Freightliner driven by a resident of Lambert, Miss., which was traveling north on US-49.

Pierce received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

