Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who died on Monday in a fatal crash in Covington County has been identified.
Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila identified the deceased as 40-year-old Justin Dale Pierce of Collins.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on U.S. Highway 49 around 3 p.m.
MHP said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Pierce was traveling south on US-49 when it collided with a 2007 Freightliner driven by a resident of Lambert, Miss., which was traveling north on US-49.
Pierce received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
