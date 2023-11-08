Council, mayor could be gearing up for fight over city vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another legal battle could be brewing between the Jackson City Council and the mayor’s office.

This time, it’s centered around whether or not employees can take home their city vehicles.

On Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance prohibiting many employees from taking city vehicles home.

The measure was approved on a unanimous vote, despite questions from City Attorney Catoria Martin on whether the proposal was legal.

“If the council chooses to move forward with the approval, we are actually submitting it for an AG opinion, because we’re not certain if the city council has the authority to direct the activities of employees,” she said.

Council President Aaron Banks said the ordinance doesn’t deal directly with employees, but with city-owned vehicles, which are city assets and fall under the council’s control.

“If there is a fight... we can just defund Fuelman all across the city,” he said. “I’m not trying to get with that. We’re just trying to find a workable solution... As you know, at the end of the day, we control the purse and those essential assets.”

Banks said the measure isn’t about controlling employees but cutting fuel costs and curbing out-of-town accidents.

“When it comes to our budget meetings, we all agreed that we will look at an ordinance that will restrict the use of non-essential vehicles because of Fuelman costs,” he said. “And, I think, we’re all aware of some of the things that have gone on with Fuelman.”

“I think we’re also aware of the damage to some of our assets because of the lack of accountability when it comes to the use of those vehicles.”

Banks didn’t go into details about the Fuelman claims. City employees use Fuelman cards to refuel city vehicles. The total number of gallons of fuel, along with mileage, are recorded with each Fuelman transaction.

In addition to banning many employees from taking city vehicles home, the new code also would ban the transfer of vehicles between departments without council approval.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said that provision was added to prevent the city from buying vehicles using the police department’s budget, and then transferring them elsewhere.

“They’ll buy a vehicle through the police budget, and it ends up being used as an escort vehicle for the mayor’s entourage, or used by someone in the administration,” he said. “That’s taking advantage of the situation.”

Exempted employees include all police and certified police department personnel as given permission by the chief of police; command staff members of the Jackson Fire Department as given permission by the chief; essential employees of the Public Works Department, as deemed essential to respond to emergencies by the public works director; the director of Planning and Development and the code enforcement manager, the director of Parks and Recreation, and the mayor.

Departments that violate the policy could face a decrease in Fuelman funds, as well as budgeted amounts for the purchase of new vehicles, the ordinance states.

“If you’re not an essential employee, [you] shouldn’t be taking the vehicle outside of the city limits,” Banks said. “It just makes perfect sense to me.”

