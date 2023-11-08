Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in shortage since October 2022, according to the FDA.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling
Brittney Phillips and Hope Bishop
Investigators arrest two women in separate Rankin County cases
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

Latest News

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas
The Jackson City Council and city attorney spar over the legality of an ordinance that could...
Jackson City Council approves take-home vehicle ordinance
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM