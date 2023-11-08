Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Biden traveling to Illinois to meet with auto workers

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is traveling to Belvidere, Illinois on Thursday where he will reach out to auto workers and discuss the historic tentative labor agreements reached between the UAW and the Big 3 automakers.

The trip will serve as a reminder to union workers of the President’s staunch support and commitment to one of his key voting blocs with the 2024 election less than a year away.

Shawn Fain, president of UAW, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will also be in attendance as President Biden celebrates the reopening of a Stellantis assembly plant alongside auto workers.

“The President is almost certain to remind autoworkers that he joined the UAW picket line alongside striking workers in Michigan back in late September,” said White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt.

The nearly 45-day strike produced significant pay raises for about 150,000 workers at GM, Ford and Stellantis. Despite siding with the UAW, President Biden has yet to receive the union’s endorsement as he seeks reelection, pushing the message that he’s stood by and delivered for unionized, blue-collar workers.

Fain will address union members at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live for an update on contract ratification votes involving 146,000 members at GM, Ford and Stellantis.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling
Brittney Phillips and Hope Bishop
Investigators arrest two women in separate Rankin County cases
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot
One arrested, one wanted after police chase results in crash in Vicksburg
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
WLBT at 4p
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her