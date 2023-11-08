17 Brandon High School student-athletes sign to play at collegiate level

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A whopping seventeen Brandon Bulldogs signed to play their respective sports at the next level.

Athletes who play the sports of baseball, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, and volleyball all signed their national letter of intent as a part of Nation Signing Day on Thursday.

Three of the athletes signed to play for NCAA Division 1 schools, highlighted by the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Below is a list of all of the students who signed to play college sports representing Brandon High School:

Baseball

Walker Hooks - Ole Miss

Cameron Keyes - Jones College

Xavier Myles - Holmes CC

Volleyball

Emily Davis - Southern Miss

Kallie Johnson - Jones College

Emma Livingston - University of Memphis

Taylor Shane Parker - East Texas Baptist University

Sophie Warren - Pearl River CC

Boys Soccer

Preston Churchwell - Pearl River CC

Hudson McIntyre - Co-Lin CC

Ty Loftin - Hinds CC

Jeison Ramos - Hinds CC

Girls Soccer

Baileah Wilson - Holmes CC

Rivers Gilreath - Holmes CC

Jacie Rouse - Holmes CC

McKenzie Conner - Jones College

Jordan Robinson - Jones College

