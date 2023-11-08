17 Brandon High School student-athletes sign to play at collegiate level
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A whopping seventeen Brandon Bulldogs signed to play their respective sports at the next level.
Athletes who play the sports of baseball, boy’s soccer, girl’s soccer, and volleyball all signed their national letter of intent as a part of Nation Signing Day on Thursday.
Three of the athletes signed to play for NCAA Division 1 schools, highlighted by the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Below is a list of all of the students who signed to play college sports representing Brandon High School:
Baseball
- Walker Hooks - Ole Miss
- Cameron Keyes - Jones College
- Xavier Myles - Holmes CC
Volleyball
- Emily Davis - Southern Miss
- Kallie Johnson - Jones College
- Emma Livingston - University of Memphis
- Taylor Shane Parker - East Texas Baptist University
- Sophie Warren - Pearl River CC
Boys Soccer
- Preston Churchwell - Pearl River CC
- Hudson McIntyre - Co-Lin CC
- Ty Loftin - Hinds CC
- Jeison Ramos - Hinds CC
Girls Soccer
- Baileah Wilson - Holmes CC
- Rivers Gilreath - Holmes CC
- Jacie Rouse - Holmes CC
- McKenzie Conner - Jones College
- Jordan Robinson - Jones College
