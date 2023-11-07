Promote Your Business
Young boy’s family holds fundraisers to buy prosthetic arm

Colton Keech, a 10-year-old Hillsboro boy, and his family are trying to raise money to buy a...
Colton Keech, a 10-year-old Hillsboro boy, and his family are trying to raise money to buy a prosthetic arm.(Photo provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old Hillsboro boy and his family are working to raise money to try to buy him a prosthetic arm and hand after insurance wouldn’t pick up the cost.

Colton Keech was born without his left arm due to amniotic band syndrome.

This occurs when the lining of the amniotic sac is damaged during pregnancy, creating string-like strands of tissue in which the fetus gets tangled.

It cost Colton his left arm when he was just 18 weeks old.

The grade school student has overcome a lot in his life. He’s undergone multiple surgeries, according to his parents.

Now, Colton and his parents are hoping to get a prosthetic but the cost is steep at $45,000, and insurance won’t cover it.

Papa John’s Pizza in Hillsboro is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday with 20% of all proceeds going toward the purchase of the prosthetic arm.

“It’s sad to see,” said Joshua Keech, Colton’s father.

“Even adults will just stare at him. With people making fun of him, I mean it’s unreal. The way that people differentiate him from anyone else, it’s heartbreaking.”

His parents said he’s suffered severe bullying, but it hasn’t stopped him from being active in sports.

A prosthetic arm and hand could be a big help, especially in basketball.

Colton also plays football and, like many young boys, dreams of playing in the NFL.

“I could shoot with my right hand while it holds the other side of the ball,” Colton demonstrated.

For now, Colton’s progress has been at a halt, his father tells FOX19 NOW.

This would all change with a prosthetic arm and hand.

The family has another fundraiser scheduled later this month, on Nov. 19 at The Lake View Loft.

Silent auction donations, gift baskets and monetary donations are being accepted to help with the event.

It will include food, a silent auction, raffles, a jumpy house and children’s games.

All proceeds will be used to purchase Colton a prosthetic arm and hand.

They also started a GoFundMe account that has raised $860 so far.

“Let’s give Colton a hand in making his dream a reality!” wrote the fund’s organizer, Lisa Pitzer-Parsley.

