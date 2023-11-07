Warm For Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cool and rainy conditions ahead late this week!

That’s right, some much needed rain is on the way to central MS! However, we do have a few more warm, dry days to get through first. Today through Thursday will continue to bring our highs up to the low to mid 80s. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year! Mostly sunny skies will prevail, but you can expect winds to pick up tomorrow ahead of the impending cold front.

Said cold front will move in late Thursday and start to increase our rain chances. Light showers are possible Thursday evening, but more widespread rain is expected overnight and throughout the day on Friday. Showers will continue to stay in the forecast with us through Sunday, too. Yay! Totals are holding steady at around a quarter to half an inch across the area. We will also already notice the temperature change by Friday, with highs dropping to the mid and upper 60s. That’s what you can expect for the weekend and early next week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

