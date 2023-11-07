Things To Know Tuesday, November 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi voters will decide between a first-term GOP governor and a Democrat related to Elvis

David Elliott sat down with Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate Brandon Presley to discuss campaign plans and other issues. (WLOX)

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is trying to win a second term in a conservative state where his party dominates, but challenger Brandon Presley has raised more money and is making an aggressive push to give Democrats a rare statewide victory in the Deep South. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Reeves has been telling voters that Mississippi has momentum with job creation, low unemployment, and improvements in education. He says liberal, out-of-state donors to Presley’s campaign are trying to change Mississippi. “For you to believe Brandon Presley in anything that he says, you’ve got to believe that everything in Mississippi is bad,” Reeves said last week during the candidates’ only debate.

2. Here are several voting precinct changes in Hinds County

There are a few precinct changes for voters in Hinds County. If you normally vote at the Eudora Welty Library, you will now vote at the old military processing center at 664 South State Street. The Blackburn Middle School voting precinct is open, despite calls to some voters to the contrary. And, if you vote on Northside Drive near I-55, there will be numerous signs guiding you to precincts in the area since a section of Northside Drive is currently closed.

3. Jackson family terrorized by man with gun at their door

A Jackson family is living in fear after a stranger approached their door with a gun. The Black male was wearing a black hoodie and black pants when last seen in the Northeast Jackson area near Old Canton Road and the Highland Village area. Thursday night, he was captured on ring doorbell video walking to a home on Winchester Street. He carried a large gun as he walked onto the porch. The man then lowered it and hid it under his armpit after ringing the doorbell. When no one answered the door, he looked in the window and then got into a car to wait for a period of time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.