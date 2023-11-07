Studio 3: To catch a dream foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To Catch a Dream Foundation makes outdoor dreams come true for hundreds of children with life-threatening illnesses.

CEO Dr. Marty Brunson shared more about the non-profit on Studio 3. They take children all over the country for hunting and fishing trips. They run solely on donations and are able to provide these trips at no cost to the families.

