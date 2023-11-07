Promote Your Business
Studio 3: To Catch a Dream Foundation

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To Catch a Dream Foundation makes outdoor dreams come true for hundreds of children with life-threatening illnesses.

CEO Dr. Marty Brunson shared more about the non-profit on Studio 3. They take children all over the country for hunting and fishing trips. They run solely on donations and are able to provide these trips at no cost to the families.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

