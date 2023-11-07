Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Sheriff: Man charged with murder after 27-year-old found shot to death in Utica

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a man with murder after a 27-year-old was found shot to death.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says the body of Blake Grisham, 27, was found inside a home on Boyd Road in Utica around 11:25 p.m. Monday.

James Hudspeth, 42, was arrested and charged with murder.

Deputies would only say that investigators found Grisham dead from a gunshot wound.

There was some sort of altercation, but no additional details were released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson family terrorized by man with gun at their door
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Cedric Liddell
Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Mitchi Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.
Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, left, and Democratic...
Mississippi voters will decide between a first-term GOP governor and a Democrat related to Elvis
Jackson State students grow uneasy with the lack of information regarding shooting investigation
How the state’s parties and gubernatorial candidates are preparing for election day
Family terrorized by man with gun at their door