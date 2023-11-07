Sheriff: Man charged with murder after 27-year-old found shot to death in Utica

HINDS CO, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged a man with murder after a 27-year-old was found shot to death.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says the body of Blake Grisham, 27, was found inside a home on Boyd Road in Utica around 11:25 p.m. Monday.

James Hudspeth, 42, was arrested and charged with murder.

Deputies would only say that investigators found Grisham dead from a gunshot wound.

There was some sort of altercation, but no additional details were released.

