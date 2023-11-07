Promote Your Business
More people are working multiple jobs, Labor Dept. says

According to the latest jobs report from the Labor Department, a growing number of Americans are working multiple jobs to make ends meet. (Source: CNN/WPDE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - A growing number of Americans are working multiple jobs, according to the October jobs report from the Labor Department.

The latest jobs report from the Labor Department shows nearly 8.4 million people had multiple jobs in October.

That’s the highest number since the start of the pandemic, and women appear to be leading that trend.

The federal data shows nearly 6% of women worked multiple jobs in October, compared to 4.7% of men.

“Everything has gotten so expensive in the last couple of years. Our cost of living has almost tripled since 2020,” said Angela Mangapane, community resource coordinator for United Way Horry County in South Carolina.

Experts said people may be taking on additional jobs to offset high inflation, which has been easing but is still painfully high for some households.

Nonprofits like the United Way said inflation is outpacing wage growth, and that’s making it harder for them to help families.

“Wages do not reflect how important they are to everyday living,” Mangapane said.

Remote work also offers more flexibilty and opportunities for workers to manage several jobs from home.

And there’s also fear that layoffs could have people looking for supplemental jobs. But one economist said layoffs are actually historically low right now.

“Companies are reluctant to, to lose their workers, and they’re willing to negotiate even higher salaries to keep them,” said Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist.

U.S. employers added only 150,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since June signaling the economy is slowing and signaling that the Federal Reserve’s action to tame inflation may be working.

“The question is how quickly is it working? We’re still far from the 2% target. Um, but ... inflation has come down quite a bit,” Richardson said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

