Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson family terrorized by man with gun at their door
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Cedric Liddell
Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Mitchi Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.
Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
The school plaque sits at the west entrance of Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., May...
JSU Development Foundation under scrutiny for alleged ‘unintended’ use of restricted dollars as presidential selection looms
FAFSA opens later this year
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
What you need to know about changes to the FAFSA process
DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi artists perform at Go Tell America crusade at Brandon Amphitheater
DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi artists perform at Go Tell America crusade at Brandon Amphitheater