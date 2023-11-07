Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man suspected in slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated

Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his...
Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his grandmother. She was found decapitated at a home in Northern California.(Source: Santa Rosa Police via X)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated at a home in Northern California, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible homicide last Thursday discovered the headless body of the 64-year-old woman in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspect as the victim’s grandson, who authorities said was seen leaving the crime scene on foot. Detectives believe the man “took the victim’s head with him when he left the residence,” a police statement said.

The man was arrested without incident Saturday morning in San Francisco by a patrol officer who recognized him from law enforcement bulletins, officials said.

The victim’s head was found Saturday evening on the south bank of the Santa Rosa Creek, police said Monday.

The suspect was held without bail on suspicion of murder at Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. He is due in court Tuesday morning, according to the county district attorney’s office.

The suspect had recently been released from a California prison after being incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson family terrorized by man with gun at their door
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Cedric Liddell
Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Mitchi Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.
Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
WLBT at 4:30a
Election Day 2023 might not be flashy, but there are still some major matters being voted on....
Election Day's top issues include abortion, economy