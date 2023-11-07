How the state’s parties and gubernatorial candidates are preparing for election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The handshaking and pleas for votes are in their final hours as the campaigns begin to wrap up.

“I was in Noxubee County first thing this morning and from there to here (Jackson), and then we’ll be on the coast back up to Northeast Mississippi for tonight,” said Democratic nominee for Governor Brandon Presley. “And then back around the state tomorrow encouraging people to make sure they get out and vote.”

“Started in Tupelo, went to Meridian, then to Laurel, then to Hattiesburg,” said incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves. “And now we’re back here in the capital city and look forward to welcoming a big crowd here to continue to try to get out to vote.”

That’s why both Brandon Presley and Tate Reeves are hoping they’ve done enough to light a fire under voters to turn out in record numbers.

“His whole electoral strategy, though, is to hope for depressed turnout in the Delta, hope for a depressed turnout in Hinds County,” said Presley of Reeves. “And we’re going to flip that. We’re going to have an energized turnout in both those areas in the state. That’s one of the ways in which we’re going to beat him.”

Presley says he’s not interested in national politics or trying to be part of any headlines about Democrats flipping a seat in the South. Meanwhile, Reeves is focused on trying to make that tie to Presley.

“I believe that the people in Mississippi understand what’s happening in our state and recognize that literally the billionaires in those states [are] pumping millions of dollars in our state,” said Reeves. “They’re gonna own Brandon Presley. That’s the bottom line, and he would be a disaster as Governor for Mississippi.”

The party chairmen are hoping their last-minute pushes will be key.

“If our folks turn out to vote, we’re going to win,” said Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux. “There’s no question about it.”

“Brandon Presley is going to win this election because he is right on the issues,” said Democratic Party Chairman Cheikh Taylor.

Reeves will end his night with a tele-rally with President Donald Trump, something he’s hoping will drum up enthusiasm ahead of polls opening Tuesday. Presley is slated to be back in his hometown of Nettleton for a rally.

