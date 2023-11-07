Promote Your Business
Here are several voting precinct changes in Hinds County

By Morgan Harris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There are a few precinct changes for voters in Hinds County.

If you normally vote at the Eudora Welty Library, you will now vote at the old military processing center at 664 South State Street.

The Blackburn Middle School voting precinct is open, despite calls to some voters to the contrary.

And, if you vote on Northside Drive near I-55, there will be numerous signs guiding you to precincts in the area since a section of Northside Drive is currently closed.

