Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of former brother-in-law, a professor

Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before...
Charlie Adelson licks his lips as his defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum whispers to him before the verdict is read Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Tallahassee. A jury has convicted the Florida dentist of murder and other charges in the 2014 slaying of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor killed following a bitter custody battle with the dentist's sister. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A jury on Monday convicted a Florida dentist of murder in the 2014 shooting death of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor slain outside his Tallahassee home in the wake of a bitter custody battle with the dentist’s sister.

The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed the prosecutors’ contentions that the defendant, Charles Adelson, paid to have Florida State University law professor Dan Markel killed that year.

Adelson was convicted of first-degree murder along with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder, The Tallahassee Democrat reported after jurors returned their verdict Monday afternoon.

Adelson’s sister Wendi Adelson had divorced from Markel and shared custody of their two children. She wanted to move from Tallahassee in the north of the state to South Florida to be closer to her family. However, a judge at the time ruled that Wendi Adelson couldn’t relocate without Markel’s consent and he refused, saying she couldn’t move the children to Miami.

Prosecutors told jurors at trial that Adelson paid to have the prominent professor killed and that he used his girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, to hire the father of her two children, Sigfredo Garcia, to commit the murder. They said Garcia enlisted the help of his childhood friend, Luis Rivera. Magbanua and Garcia were convicted of first-degree murder and Rivera is serving a 19-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for testifying against them.

Markel was shot as he sat in his car outside his home.

In a nine-year-old case with many twists and turns, Adelson took the stand on Thursday as the only defense witness at his trial. He said in his testimony that he felt a sense of relief to final tell the public that he was a victim of extortion and not the mastermind who hired the hitmen who shot Markel.

He added that he had nothing to do with the killing and that he was stunned when Magbanua came to his home and said her friends were the killers. He said she told him he needed to pay more than $300,000 in 48 hours or he would be killed.

Prosecutors told the jury in closing arguments that there were far too many inconsistencies with Adelson’s trial testimony.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive

Latest News

Jackson State students grow uneasy with the lack of information regarding shooting investigation
How the state’s parties and gubernatorial candidates are preparing for election day
Family terrorized by man with gun at their door
FILE - A photo collage of the 34 victims of the Sept. 2, 2019 fire aboard the dive boat,...
Captain found guilty of ‘seaman’s manslaughter’ in boat fire that killed 34 off California coast
Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate Brandon Presley discuss final...
How the state’s parties and gubernatorial candidates are preparing for election day