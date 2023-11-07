First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We could see areas of patchy fog develop overnight/early in the morning as temperatures bottom out close to 60-degrees. Wednesday’s forecast will also feature dry and warmer than normal conditions. High temperature will climb back to the 80s tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine in the forecast. Big changes will begin to emerge as we approach the end of the work week. An incoming cold front is on track to move into the region by late Thursday into Friday bringing much-needed increasing rain chances. This front could potentially stall just to our south keeping an opportunity for passing showers in the forecast over the weekend as well. We’ll also see temperatures drop behind the front with highs fall back to the 60s through the weekend. We reached 85 degrees Election Day in Jackson, just one degree shy of the record 86. The average high and low this time of year is 70 and 45.

