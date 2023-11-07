Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: warm, dry through mid-week ahead of increasing rain chances into Friday

Rain Coverage Ahead
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Near-record warmth is in the forecast this afternoon for Election Day Tuesday. Fortunately, the weather will cooperate with us otherwise as you’re heading out to the voting polls. Temperatures are expected to top out in the lower to middle 80s across central Mississippi under a mostly sunny sky. We could see areas of patchy fog develop overnight/early in the morning as temperatures bottom out close to 60-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday’s forecast will also feature dry and warmer than normal conditions. High temperature will climb back to the 80s tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine in the forecast.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Big changes will begin to emerge as we approach the end of the work week. An incoming cold front is on track to move into the region by late Thursday into Friday bringing much-needed increasing rain chances. This front could potentially stall just to our south keeping an opportunity for passing showers in the forecast over the weekend as well. We’ll also see temperatures drop behind the front with highs fall back to the 60s through the weekend.

