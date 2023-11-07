Family terrorized by man with gun at their door

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family is living in fear after a stranger approached their door with a gun.

The Black male was wearing a black hoodie and black pants when last seen in the Northeast Jackson area near Old Canton Road and the Highland Village area.

Thursday night, he was captured on ring doorbell video walking to a home on Winchester Street. He carried a large gun as he walked onto the porch. The man then lowered it and hid it under his armpit after ringing the doorbell. When no one answered the door, he looked in the window and then got into a car to wait for a period of time.

“They did not know him. He was not expected to be a visitor of theirs and definitely not with a gun on their porch,” said Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade. “I don’t know what his intentions were, but I’m sure they were bad intentions.”

While Open Carry laws allow guns in public, law enforcement considers his behavior suspicious.

“First of all, call law enforcement, but if you can’t articulate that you felt that your life was in danger, I recommend you act accordingly because you know when your life is in danger,” added Wade. “I have ring cameras at my home. If somebody shows up at my front door with a gun, I would feel endangered.”

Please contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 if you have any information.

