Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge has ruled that polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Democratic Party filed an emergency petition asking the Hinds County Chancery Court to keep polls open until 9, citing numerous irregularities.

According to Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham, Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas ruled polls could stay open until 8 p.m.

Voters across Hinds County have been telling us that precincts have been running out of ballots all day. One election commissioner says that’s due to higher-than-expected voter turnout.

The Hinds County Republican Party also was considering filing suit.

A second petition was filed by Mississippi Votes in Hinds County Circuit Court.

