Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 13 months on the job, the city of Brandon’s police chief has been terminated.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Wayne Dearman said the decision to fire him was made during an executive session at Monday night’s board meeting.

The decision was made by Brandon’s mayor Butch Lee and its Board of Aldermen.

“I hope that my successor, the next police chief, will find success in leading the department and bringing it on par with our surrounding agencies,” Dearman wrote.

Dearman was hired in September of 2022 and replaced William Thompson.

