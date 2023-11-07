Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job

Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 13 months on the job, the city of Brandon’s police chief has been terminated.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Wayne Dearman said the decision to fire him was made during an executive session at Monday night’s board meeting.

The decision was made by Brandon’s mayor Butch Lee and its Board of Aldermen.

“I hope that my successor, the next police chief, will find success in leading the department and bringing it on par with our surrounding agencies,” Dearman wrote.

Dearman was hired in September of 2022 and replaced William Thompson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson family terrorized by man with gun at their door
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Cedric Liddell
Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Mitchi Mitchi leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.
Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
WLBT's Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, November 7
Polls are open for the General Election in Mississippi.
Here are several voting precinct changes in Hinds County
Here are several voting precinct changes in Hinds County
Here are several voting precinct changes in Hinds County