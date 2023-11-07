Author Ellen Ann Fentress joins Studio 3
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ellen Ann Fentress is a reporter, documentary filmmaker, and author. She has written a memoir called The Steps We Take: A Memoir of Southern Reckoning.
She joined Studio 3 to discuss why she wrote the book. It is available at Lemuria and online.
