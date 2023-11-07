Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County Tuesday.

According to Covington County Coroner Chris DaQuila, the wreck involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, where one person was killed. He said the deceased was inside the SUV.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.

More details will be added as new information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson family terrorized by man with gun at their door
Cedric Liddell
Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brandon police chief fired after 13 months on the job
Brittney Phillips and Hope Bishop
Investigators arrest two women in separate Rankin County cases

Latest News

WLBT TEST
Voters stand in line waiting for ballots at Christ United Methodist Church on Election Day.
Judge rules polls in Hinds County can stay open until 8 p.m.
Studio 3: To Catch a Dream Foundation
Author Ellen Ann Fentress joins Studio 3
WLBT at 5p - clipped version