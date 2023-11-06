Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student, Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who went missing in July 2022.

Timothy Herrington’s trial date is set for October 15, 2024, according to District Attorney Ben Creekmore.

Herrington was indicted in March 2023 on the charge of capital murder. Police said in March, the case was still an active investigation and will continue to look for Lee, who is presumed dead.

DA Creekmore says Herrington is still out on bond. Friends and family of Jay Lee rallied against the judge’s grant of Herington’s release in December 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
One dead following single-vehicle accident in Lucedale

Latest News

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
WATCH LIVE: Jackson mayor holds weekly media briefing to discuss latest city initiatives
Man shot and killed in Copiah County. The suspect - his brother
Man shot and killed in Copiah County. The suspect - his brother