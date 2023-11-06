Things To Know Monday, November 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi has a history of voter suppression. Many see signs of change as Black voters reengage

A few years ago, Tiffany Wilburn just didn’t see the point in voting any longer. (Source: WBTV file photo)

A few years ago, Tiffany Wilburn just didn’t see the point in voting any longer. Her children didn’t have proper school books, health insurance was expensive and hard to get, police abuse continued against Black residents, and her city’s struggle to get clean drinking water seemed emblematic of her community always coming out on the short end of state decision-making. Combine that with Mississippi’s long history of voter suppression and she felt casting a ballot was simply a hopeless exercise.

2. 7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson

Jackson Police Department (WLBT)

Several people, including five juveniles, have been arrested and one was shot after a car was stolen in Jackson. According to Jackson Police, the incident occurred at the 2200 block of Charmwood Drive Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, a victim said that her 2020 Kia Optima was stolen in the 4000 block of Parkway around 6 a.m. The victim and her friend spotted the vehicle around 9 a.m. on Charmwood Drive occupied by five juveniles. Jackson Police says the victim approached the five people and they attempted to flee the scene when shots were fired, resulting in one minor being shot twice in the leg. The person was taken to a local hospital. JPD arrested all five juveniles in the 1300 block of Sharon Drive. The victim and her friend were also taken into custody.

3. ‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting

Dozens of family and friends gathered Saturday to remember a 21-year-old killed in a shooting at a Forrest County club last weekend. Investigators said Jade Rhodes was an innocent bystander who was trying to leave the lounge when multiple shooters began firing. Rhodes moved to the Pine Belt about 10 years ago from New Jersey, but it did not take long for her to make an impact. “What was taken from us, what was taken from this community, what was taken from this world, there (are) no words,” said Rhodes’ mother, Joyce Bailey.

