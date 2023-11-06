Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for allegedly killing Timothy Vaughn.

A press release says officers took Cedric Liddell into custody on Monday, November 6.

On October 27, JPD found Vaughn dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. JPD says the shooting happened around 6:23 p.m. on Cardinal Street.

