Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for allegedly killing Timothy Vaughn.
A press release says officers took Cedric Liddell into custody on Monday, November 6.
On October 27, JPD found Vaughn dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. JPD says the shooting happened around 6:23 p.m. on Cardinal Street.
