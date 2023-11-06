Promote Your Business
Staying Warm and Dry

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny in the days ahead...

Temperatures will continue tracking well above average as we head into the next few days. Today’s highs will be in the low 80s across the area with some passing clouds in the picture. Tomorrow and Wednesday will see afternoon highs slightly increase and a little more sun in the picture. Winds will pick up by the time we reach Wednesday and a cold front approaches the area to bring some nice changes!

Those nice changes will come first in the form of clouds early Thursday, and eventually, some rain will start to fall. The rain will stay with us on and off through Friday and the weekend as the front continues passing. Friday’s rain chances will be greatest, with about 70% coverage across the area! Totals for now are between .25-.75 inches, so local amounts will vary. The front will also drop temperatures 15-20 degrees between Thursday and Friday, leaving us feeling like fall again by the weekend.

