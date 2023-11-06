St. Peter Baptist Church celebrates 204 years of ministry, Mississippi’s oldest Black congregation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A church on Market Street may seem small to the eyes of many, but its roots in the state is a big deal.

Sunday, members of St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of service in Pascagoula, with Pastor William Marshall teaching the congregation for 33 years.

“You bring people along with you, and that’s what I’m trying to do at this point,” Pastor Marshall said. “Teach, train, show and help them to grow in the Lord.”

Marshall says throughout his tenure as pastor, he’s seen the congregation grow closer and closer.

“We are family now that we have grown to be family,” Pastor Marshall said. “And I just thank them and God for instilling that into me.”

But that’s not the only milestone for this church; this church is also the oldest continuous Black congregation in the state of Mississippi. The church was founded in 1819 by a freed slave named Dudley Brooks from Louisiana- a discovery that was made by the church historian and genealogy enthusiast, Ann Chapman.

“We found a deed from 1819 where he purchased the church property for $250, signed over the deed to the church,” Chapman said. “And it has been a continuous congregation ever since.”

Both Marshall and Chapman say looking back on its history, their goal for the church is to continue to build on that legacy while also continuing to spread God’s message.

“We are taking it one day at a time and when the time comes to retirement, we’ll do it again but until then we’re going to keep doing the Lord’s work,” Pastor Marshall said.

“To stand on the shoulders of our ancestors for 204 years is a blessing,” Chapman said. “St. Peter has been a beacon of light in this community, and it’s an honor to carry the torch and continue the legacy by moving forward by faith.”

