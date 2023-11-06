Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

St. Peter Baptist Church celebrates 204 years of ministry, Mississippi’s oldest Black congregation

St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of ministry Sunday, while also being the longest Black congregation in the state.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A church on Market Street may seem small to the eyes of many, but its roots in the state is a big deal.

Sunday, members of St. Peter Baptist Church celebrated 204 years of service in Pascagoula, with Pastor William Marshall teaching the congregation for 33 years.

“You bring people along with you, and that’s what I’m trying to do at this point,” Pastor Marshall said. “Teach, train, show and help them to grow in the Lord.”

Marshall says throughout his tenure as pastor, he’s seen the congregation grow closer and closer.

“We are family now that we have grown to be family,” Pastor Marshall said. “And I just thank them and God for instilling that into me.”

But that’s not the only milestone for this church; this church is also the oldest continuous Black congregation in the state of Mississippi. The church was founded in 1819 by a freed slave named Dudley Brooks from Louisiana- a discovery that was made by the church historian and genealogy enthusiast, Ann Chapman.

“We found a deed from 1819 where he purchased the church property for $250, signed over the deed to the church,” Chapman said. “And it has been a continuous congregation ever since.”

Both Marshall and Chapman say looking back on its history, their goal for the church is to continue to build on that legacy while also continuing to spread God’s message.

“We are taking it one day at a time and when the time comes to retirement, we’ll do it again but until then we’re going to keep doing the Lord’s work,” Pastor Marshall said.

“To stand on the shoulders of our ancestors for 204 years is a blessing,” Chapman said. “St. Peter has been a beacon of light in this community, and it’s an honor to carry the torch and continue the legacy by moving forward by faith.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
Raymond Detention Center
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
A vigil was held Saturday evening to remember and reflect upon the life of 21-year-old Jade...
‘She was an angel’: Loved ones remember victim killed in Forrest County club shooting
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
‘Ms. Jolley will die in prison’: Pearl woman sentenced to life in murder of 7-week-old daughter
Mississippi safeties Trey Washington, left, and John Saunders Jr. celebrate after an NCAA...
Late-game heroics keeps Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff dreams alive

Latest News

7 arrested after stolen car results in shooting in Jackson
JPS school closures and consolidation
JPS school closures and consolidation
Detainee found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
JPS school closures and consolidation
Parents, politicians sound off on potential JPS closures and consolidations
Jaylen Burns
Hinds Co. District Attorney assisting JSU, state agencies after student killed on campus