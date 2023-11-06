Promote Your Business
Pearl woman given life without parole in death of her 2-month-old daughter

By Anthony Warren and WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl woman has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the death of her two-month-old daughter.

In May of 2022, Makaylia Jolley was accused of “repeatedly and forcibly” throwing her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road.

The two-month-old died two days later.

The then 20-year-old was initially charged with child abuse and attempted murder. Those charges were later upgraded to child abuse and capital murder.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett was seeking the death penalty in the case.

This is a developing story.

