Pearl woman given life without parole in death of her 2-month-old daughter

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl woman has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the death of her two-month-old daughter.

In May of 2022, Makaylia Jolley was accused of “repeatedly and forcibly” throwing her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road.

The two-month-old died two days later.

The then 20-year-old was initially charged with child abuse and attempted murder. Those charges were later upgraded to child abuse and capital murder.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett was seeking the death penalty in the case.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.