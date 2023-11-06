Parents, politicians sound off on potential JPS closures and consolidations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In one month, the Jackson Public School District will present a recommendation to the School Board on whether or not to close and/or consolidate 16 schools.

“Jackson Public Schools needs to step up and do better, because this has caused a problem within this neighborhood,” Lavon Williams said.

Williams says she’s seen what happens when a Jackson public school closes its doors for good.

“Somebody keeps breaking into the school and spray painting and all that. But there’s no security and there is no alarm system. It’s got- you have a lot of homeless people,” Williams explained.

Williams lives next to Barr Elementary School, one of three the district closed in January of 2020.

Nearly four years later, broken glass, trash, and plywood litter the sidewalk of the once-filled school.

“It’s deteriorating. And it’s just, I mean, it doesn’t look good to the community. I mean, it’s just bringing the value of our homes down. And then what do these children have to look to?” Williams said.

It’s a concern Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes believes could have been avoided.

Just as Duling Hall was once an Elementary School before becoming an event center, Stokes says similar projects could help prevent consolidation and closures.

“Let’s take some of the assets from Jackson Public Schools. Let’s use those assets. And let’s stop closing schools and making these neighborhoods look awful,” Stokes explained.

“I think Jackson has money allocated for summer programs, a program that can turn them into activity centers for the kids, for the youth,” Timothy White, a parent whose son attends Lanier High School, said.

Eyesores aside, residents and parents say they just want to see children learning and in a safe environment.

“The kid cursing, fighting and, you know, saying stuff about drugs and profanity, and the middle school kids hearing it, and they’re going to get it. Kids are like a sponge,” White said.

“They need to come up with some plans to save these children,” Williams said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.