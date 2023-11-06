Promote Your Business
New Poll: Trump leads Biden in five of six key battleground states

FILE PHOTOS: President Biden and former President Trump.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KWTX) - A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College reveals former president Donald J. Trump is leading President Joe Biden in five key battleground states.

The poll, released a year before the 2024 presidential election, is bad news for Biden’s reelection campaign as the president works to overcome low job performance approval numbers.

It shows Trump beating Biden among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania by margins of 3 to 10 percentage points.

Wisconsin, the sixth so-called battleground state in the poll, was the only state Biden managed to beat Trump, albeit, only by a margin of 47 to 45 percent.

The poll results prompted former President Obama’s senior adviser David Axelrod to suggest Biden drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a Tweet on the social media platform X, Axelrod wrote, “It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm.”

“If he continues to run, (Biden) will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” Axelrod asked.

According to the poll, in Arizona, a state Biden flipped in 2020, Trump garnered 49 percent support compared with Biden’s 44 percent.

In Georgia, a state Biden narrowly won in 2020, the president secured 43 percent support compared with Trump’s 49 percent.

The poll shows Trump with a wide lead over Biden in Nevada, 52 percent to 41 percent.

In Michigan, Trump received 48 percent support compared with Biden’s 43 percent.

Trump garnered 48 percent in Pennsylvania, while Biden had 44 percent support.

